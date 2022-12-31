Bihar spurious liquor tragedy's mastermind is detained in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): An official said on Saturday that the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had arrested a man wanted in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy in Saran, Bihar, which claimed the lives of 73 people.

Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Doila village in the Saran district, has been named as the culprit.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), claims that the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch has information suggesting that Mahto may be hiding in Delhi.

Mahto was taken from Dwarka "on the basis of technical surveillance as well as particular tips," Yadav claimed.

In addition, information on the accused's arrest has been given with the Bihar Police for further action. "Appropriate legal action is being taken," he continued.

The accused saw a chance to make quick and easy money because alcohol was illegal in Bihar and began producing and distributing counterfeit alcohol, according to the police.

