Bihar school's WhatsApp group hacked, numbers traced to Pak, gulf countries

Patna: The police in Gopalganj in Bihar have been put on high alert after it came to light that some pornographic video contents were uploaded on a WhatsApp group of Class VII students of the Army School located in the Hathua locality.

Naresh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Hathua, told IANS that an FIR has been registered under the IT act and investigation is in progress. He said that seven numbers added to this group belonged to Pakistan and over a dozen numbers belonged to gulf countries.

"The WhatsApp group belongs to the teachers and students of Class VII of the school to share study materials and for online classes during the Covid pandemic. On Wednesday, the group was hacked and a phone number automatically joined the group. It also became the group admin, removing the original group admins. Following this, some links to pornographic video contents were uploaded on the group which were also shared on some other social media platforms," the SDPO said.

"As soon as the links were uploaded on the WhatsApp group, the teachers reported the matter to the school administration, which informed us. During investigation, 75-page chats appeared on the group. All of them are under investigation," Kumar told IANS.

He further said that it could be an attempt of espionage or honey-trap as the parents of the students are from the army.

"The number involved in sending the links originated from India and we are trying to trace it. Technical analysis of all the numbers are currently underway. We have asked the parents of the students to inform the police if they detect any unusual activity from those phone numbers," Kumar said.

—IANS