Bihar reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Patna: Five more persons died due to COVID-19 in Bihar pushing the death toll in the state to 1,312, while 618 new cases took the tally 2,42,151, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

Of the five deaths, Patna registered three deaths while Aurangabad and Bhojpur reported one death each, it said.

At least 674 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,35,614, Bihar''s health minister Mangal Pandey said in a tweet.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.30 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now is 5,225.

The state has so far, tested over 1.60 crore samples including 1,24,628 in the last 24-hours, it said.

