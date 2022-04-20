Bihar presents Rs 5803.60 crore road construction budget

Patna: Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin presented the budget for his ministry in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, with an outlay of Rs 5,803.60 crore for different road construction projects.





"We have a budget of Rs 5,803.60 for the financial year 2021-22 for overall road construction in rural and urban areas of Bihar. The state government is carrying out a number of road construction projects, besides contributing to the NHAI projects in the state. We have a special plan to construct elevated roads in the urban areas besides constructing more state highways in the districts," Nabin said.

"We have proposed a four-lane overbridge on river Ganga parallel to the Mahatma Gandhi Setu to provide another connectivity between north and south Bihar. The construction of this bridge will start soon. Besides, the DPR of the 24 km Danapur-Bihta expressway in Patna district has also been completed and the tendering process is underway. The construction work will start soon. As we all know, an airport is also proposed at Bihta and the bridge will provide good connectivity to it," he said.

"The road construction department has also proposed an elevated road from Meethapur in Patna to Ganga pathway at Basghat. The construction of the Ganga pathway is currently underway and will be completed soon," Nabin said.

—IANS