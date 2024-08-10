Bihar Police arrest 3 with Rs 850 crore worth of suspected Californium in Gopalganj

The substance, used in nuclear reactors and medical treatments, is under investigation by a special Forensic Science Laboratory team.

Gopalganj (Bihar): Bihar police have arrested three individuals in possession of 50 grams of a suspected radioactive substance, believed to be californium, worth approximately Rs 850 crores.

The arrests were made in Kuchaikote, Gopalganj district, Bihar, police reported on Friday.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out by teams from the Special Task Force (STF), Special Operations Group (SOG), and District Intelligence Unit (DIU) after receiving a tip-off regarding the trafficking of a highly valuable radioactive material. The substance in question is suspected to be californium, which is used in nuclear reactors.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chhotelal Prasad, a resident of Tamkuhiraj in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, along with Chandan Kumar Gupta and Chandan Ram, both residents of Gopalganj.

In addition to the radioactive substance, police also confiscated four mobile phones and a motorcycle.

Californium is utilized in nuclear reactors for power production and in the treatment of severe diseases, including brain cancer.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat stated that a special Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will handle the suspected radioactive material and that further investigation is underway. The Department of Atomic Energy has also been notified about the recovery.

SP Swarn Prabhat added that the authenticity of the substance, which is suspected to be californium, is still under investigation.

