Bihar official's house raided, money, jewellery seized

Patna: Bihar Vigilance Bureau on Sunday raided the house of a director of the Agriculture Land Conservation Department in a case of owning disproportionate assets and made seizures.

A team led by DSP-rank officer Satnarayan Ram raided at the house of Ganesh Ram in Magistrate Colony area near Aashiyana Nagar here, and seized Rs 5 lakh cash, documents of fixed deposits, life insurance policies, properties and large amount of jewellery.

Satnarayan Ram said that an FIR has been registered in the vigilance police station under relevant IPC sections against Ganesh Ram.

"During the raid, Ram cooperated with us. We have asked him to disclose the source of income," Satnarayan Ram said.

He said that government officials should disclose their movable and immovable assets to their department every year. The FIR was registered against the official after he didn't reveal the same.

—IANS



