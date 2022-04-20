Bihar minister admits corruption in his own departments

Patna: Bihar Land Reforms, Law and Revenue Minister Ram Surat Rai claimed that lower-level officials in different departments of his ministry are involved in corrupt practices.

"The officers of block and district level have hired a large number of private persons who are working either as helpers or touts for government officers and involved in illegal activities," Rai, the minister in Nitish Kumar government under BJP quota said.

Rai pointed out that thousands of posts are vacant in these departments and concerned officials have hired a large number of unemployed youths to do the jobs. The practice is completely illegal and officials of those departments are to be held responsible for such acts. Such practices are underway since the last tenure of the government.

"When I came to know about it, I immediately confronted the concerned officials. It is still not clear how and under what capacity these people were operating in these departments. People who have been hired, without any due process, in the land reform and revenue department are involved in various corrupt practices," Rai said.

"We have asked officials to identify those errant officials and also asked to finalise a report about vacant posts. We have also urged CM Nitish Kumar to fill the posts," Rai said.

With Rai admitting to corrupt practices in the departments related to his ministry, the Opposition has launched an attack on the government.

RJD state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, "We have repeatedly said about the large scale of corruption in different departments under Nitish Kumar government. Now, a Cabinet minister of his government has also admitted the same."

—IANS