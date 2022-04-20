Bihar Man Sets Wife, Kids Ablaze In Katihar

Patna: In a shocking incident, a person set his wife and two minor children on fire in Bihar's Katihar district, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Mohamad Tahir, resident of Labha village. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday after his verbal altercation with his wife turned violent.

"In a fit of the rage, Tahir poured kerosene oil on them and set them on fire. The neighbours, after hearing their screams, rushed to rescue them but failed.

"The victims charred to death on the spot," said investigating officer of Pranpur police station.

Tahir, after committed the crime, tried to flee from the spot, but was nabbed by the villagers. The handed him over to the police after thrashing him black and blue.

Mansoor Alam, a neighbour told the media in Katihar: "Tahir was often seen involved in verbal spats with his wife. He has beaten up his wife on several occasions. Hw would use abusive language agianst neighbours if they ever tried to intervene."

"When we heard the screams of victims, we rushed there. Till the time we reached his house, he had already set his wife and two kids on fire. They died on the spot," Alam said.

"We have arrested the accused on the charge of murder. Further investigation is on," the investigating officer said.

(IANS)