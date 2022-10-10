Bihar JD(U) head criticises Shah, saying, 'don't come only for tourism.'

Patna (The Hawk): Lalan Singh, the national president of JD(U), poked fun at Union Home Minister Amit Shah before his trip to Bihar, saying that he should visit the state but not only for leisure.

On Tuesday, Shah is expected at Sitab Diara, the town where Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan was born.

"Amit Shah Ji, the nation's home minister, will visit Sitab Diara, the village where revered Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan was born. You must travel, but not only to give sermons. You could look around and count the number of projects the Bihar administration has already completed. You should evaluate the actions taken by the government of Uttar Pradesh, "Said Singh.

However, I am aware that you are just here for pleasure and are disconnected from reality, Singh stated.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, had earlier travelled to Sitab Diara and on October 7 he wrote a letter to Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, requesting that a 3.5 km ring embankment be built around the Ganga and Ghaghra rivers, which are located in Uttar Pradesh, and that the national highway between Ghazipur and Hajipur be repaired.

According to Kumar, there is significant soil erosion during the monsoon season. On the Ganga and Ghaghra rivers, the Bihar government has planned a 7.5 kilometre ring embankment. In contrast to Uttar Pradesh, the Bihar government built a 4 km ring road and embankment in its area in 2017–18. As a result, there is significant soil erosion occurring, and the residents in the area are in danger of flooding, according to the letter.

Prior to Shah's visit, Lalan Singh had brought up the same concern after Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, when Amit Shah visited Purnea, Mahagathbandhan politicians Lalan Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Tejashwi Yadav, and others mocked him for claiming that the airport in Purnea is now operational and would help residents of 12 districts.

The Bihar government is currently acquiring land for the construction of Purnea's airport.

(Inputs from Agencies)