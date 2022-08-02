Bihar hooch tragedy: 2 dead, 4 lose eyesight after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Saran

Patna: At least two persons died, while four others fell critically ill after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in Bihar. The incident was reported from Saran district, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the details, the victims had gone for a liquor party after winding up their work on Monday evening.

They were all daily wage labourers, involved in the construction of a building at Jivpur under Panapur police station in the district.

"Upon returning from the construction site, my husband along with five others went to a place to consume liquor. When he returned at night, he started vomiting. He told us that he consumed two glasses of liquor and refused to have dinner. After some time, his health deteriorated. We rushed him to a nearby primary health centre where the doctors declared him dead at arrival," said the deceased's wife.

Another labourer also died after consuming the adulterated liquor. According to his relatives, six persons (labourers) went to consume liquor and all of them were taken to the primary health centre where four of them are undergoing treatment.

They have lost their eyesight.

The district police are yet to make an official statement on the incident.

