Bihar govt committed to promote industrial farming: Shahnawaz Hussain

Patna: Bihar Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain during the budget speech said that his department is making every effort to promote industry based farming to enhance the source of earning of farmers.

Hussain said farmers will earn huge amount of money on sowing maize while they will get ethanol on sowing sugarcane. "State government is developing such infrastructures in Bihar so that farmers will export their produce or get maximum price in the domestic market," he added.

"The state government is committed to bring industries in Bihar. I will not even hesitate in going abroad to lure the investors. Moreover, any investor who will invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in Bihar, I will personally receive them," Hussain saidWhen I was 32-years-old, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given me some important cabinet portfolios. I have worked in six departments of the Central government. I have an opportunity to work in my home state and I am honoured that our Chief Minister has given me an important portfolio as Industry Ministry," he said.

Hussain further claimed that the process of opening old sugar mills is underway and all of them will soon become operational.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition who was present in the assembly asked the minister to point out when will the Prime Minister drink tea made of sugar produced in the sugar mill of Motihari.

The sugar mill of Motihari has been closed since 2015 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2015 Assembly polls announced that he will open the mill and consume tea made of sugar produced from the mill.IANS