Bihar fake currency case: NIA court convicts sixth accused

New Delhi: A Special National Investigation agency (NIA) Court in Bihar has convicted the sixth accused in the East Champaran fake currency case.

Munna Singh (64), pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him by the NIA under sections 120B & 489B of the IPC and sections 16, 18, 20 & 21 of the UA(P) Act. The court will pronounce sentence against him on September 11.

The case was originally registered on September 19, 2015 and taken over by the NIA on December 23 of the same year. Since then, the NIA has chargesheeted eight accused, of whom five were convicted earlier.

A total of ten accused were involved in the case relating to the seizure of High quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) having a face value of Rs 5,94,000 from one Afroz Ansari.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had nabbed him near Ramgarhwa, Motihari, East Champaran, while he was carrying the fake currency consignment to Raxaul, near the Indo-Nepal border, for further delivery in Nepal. The case was subsequently taken over by the NIA.

During investigations, the NIA arrested and chargesheeted a total of eight persons between 2016 and 2023. Four of the accused, namely Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 30,000, by the NIA Special court in October 2018.

Another accused, Raisuddin, was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs. 5000 last month.

