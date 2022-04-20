Bihar Cops Scrutinise Sushant Singh Rajput's Account Details, Visit Rhea Chakraboty's Home

New Delhi: The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai police official said.



The Bihar police team, which arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, visited several places, including the residence of Rajput's friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing'abetment to suicide' charge in a Patna FIR, but did not find her at home, said the Mumbai Crime Branch official. According to the official, the Bihar police started looking into financial transactions of Rajput, who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

As part of the process, the four-member team visited a Bandra-based bank where the 34-year-old actor had an account, he said. The Bihar cops are also looking into evidence collected so far by the Mumbai police and statements recorded by them, he said. They are expected to question some people linked to Rajput, including his ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, the official said. The Bihar Police team landed in Mumbai to probe an abetment to suicide' case registered against Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of Rajput.

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said the Bihar police did notfollow established protocols.

The Mumbai police have registered a case… from day one we are investigating it," he said. Whenever a police team from a state visits another state for investigation, there are some protocols which are to be followed.. these were not followed," Desai told a news channel in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Wednesday ruled out a CBI probe into the death of Rajput.

"The Mumbai police are investigating the case and there is no question of the case being handed over to the CBI," Deshmukh had said.



