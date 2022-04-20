Bihar cop heading Sushant probe forcibly quarantined

Mumbai: Bihar Poice IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who has been tasked with heading the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has been quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hours after he arrived in the city to expedite the investigation.

Bihar DGP Pandey has tweeted that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined on Sunday even before the IPS officer could initiate his probe.

Pandey tweeted: "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari arrived Mumbai today on official duty to lead his police team from Patna but he was forcibly quarantined by the BMC officers at around 11 p.m. Earlier, he was not given a place in the IPS mess when he said that he is staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. He was received at the airport by his four colleagues, who have been in the city for the past few days trying to make headways into the probe that has been with the city police for the last over 45 days.

At the airport itself, Tiwari had said that the investigation into Sushant's death was moving in the right direction.

He then went to a guest house in Goregaon with the other four where he had a long chat with them. On Monday, he was to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Bandra Zone-9. Trimukhe is looking after the case.

Now, Tiwari will be quarantined till August 15. The BMC, however, did not disclosed his whereabouts.

—IANS