Bihar cabinet passed 45 bills including teacher recruitment posts

Patna: Nitish Kumar government has passed 45 bills pertaining to job recruitments, increments of employees and others were passed during the meeting of cabinet on Tuesday.

The major development is related to the recruitment of teachers for 6 to 8 class and 9 to 12 class. It has given great relief to job aspirants who have passed the B.Ed course and also given the recently concluded examination organised by BPSC for the post of 1.70 lakh in August this year.

As per the cabinet decision, a decision for the total post of 69692 for teachers recruitment was taken in the meeting including 31982 posts for teachers of class 6 to 8; 18880 posts for class 9 and 10; and 1830 for class 11 to 12.

Besides, Nitish Kumar government has also increased the salaries of Talimi Markaz from Rs 11,000 to Rs 22,000 and 15 per cent increment in SAP Jawan and officers.

