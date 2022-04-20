Bihar BJP leaders who joined LJP may come back soon

Patna: After the LJP's lone MLA Rajkumar Singh joined the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also gearing up to break the LJP.

Several BJP leaders had jumped ship to join Chirag Paswan's LJP after they were wither denied tickets or were unhappy with the party. But now they are getting ready to return to the saffron fold.

In the last year's assembly elections, the LJP could manage to win just one seat, while the BJP had a good strike rate, winning as many as 74 seats, to play the big brother role in the NDA. Sources in the BJP say that the BJP leadership is not that strict towards the leaders who left the party and joined the LJP. It is believed that these leaders will once again join the BJP.

A veteran BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that the party now wants to strengthen its base in the state. Some leaders may have left the party unhappily, but if they are ready to accept their mistake, then there is no problem in their return. He even said that all the leaders who left the party are ready to join, which can prove to be beneficial for the BJP.

Some of the leaders who joined other political outfits did so on their own free will, while some others were expelled due to indiscipline or anti-party activities. Some of them are former MLAs or district presidents or were holding other party positions when they left the BJP. Now the party is eyeing such leaders, who have also not chosen to speak against the BJP even after moving to another outfit.

Sources say the BJP has identified more than two dozen such leaders, who may rejoin the party soon. Former MLA Rameshwar Chaurasia has already resigned from the LJP. He is being speculated to come back to the BJP soon. According to sources, Rajendra Singh, who left the BJP and went to the LJP and former MLA Usha Vidyarthi are waiting to receive the green signal to come back to the BJP fold.

It is to be noted that the only LJP MLA Rajkumar Singh left the Chirag Paswan's party and joined the JDU this month. Earlier, more than 200 LJP leaders had already joined the JDU.

--IANS