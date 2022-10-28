Bihar's Gopalganj footballer shot by bikers

Patna (The Hawk): A local football player was fired at and hurt by two unidentified individuals ahead of the by-election for the Gopalganj Assembly seat in Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

Santosh Kumar Singh, the victim, reportedly has significant injuries from gunshot wounds to his leg and stomach.

He was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Gopalganj and later sent there for medical attention.

Following the event, Mohan Prasad Gupta, a candidate for the RJD, and his supporters arrived to Sadar Hospital.

Santosh Kumar Singh, a well-known football player and resident of Nonia Toli, was attacked on Wednesday night while he was travelling home from the local police station, according to Gopalganj SDPO Sanjiv Kumar.

"To find the accused, we are looking through more than a dozen locations' CCTV. In regards to the attacks, we have some leads. They will shortly be imprisoned, "said he.

According to sources, Santosh Kumar used to work at the town police station and was thought to be an informant for the local police, which may have led to the attack.

(Inputs from Agencies)