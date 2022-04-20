Bigg Boss season 9 winner is Prince Narula

Mumbai: Chandigarh-based Prince Narula on Saturday emerged as the winner of controversial reality show "Bigg Boss Nau". The grand finale saw some scintillating acts by a mix of celebrities, including host Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif. It was the third time that Prince has won a reality show. Earlier, the 25-year-old had won "MTV Roadies X2" and "MTV Splitsvilla 8". An emotional and overwhelmed Prince was welcomed with applause by his friends and family members as Salman declared him the winner and handed him the "Bigg Boss" trophy along with the prize money of Rs.35 lakh, out of which he has donated Rs.5 lakh to Salman's Being Human. A viewer's favourite since the first episode, Prince was always in the limelight throughout the season while none of the contestants was able to weaken his presence either in the house or in the minds of viewers. Prince was competing in the grand finale against wildcard entrant Rishabh Sinha, who was announced as the first runner-up, actress Mandana Karimi, who became the second runner-up and model Rochelle Rao. Be it his aggressive behaviour or competitive nature, Prince was nominated the least number of times and kept viewers engaged and entertained consistently throughout the season. Some of the other contestants who were seen this year included Rimi Sen, Keith Sequeira, Priya Malik, Suyyash Rai, Gizele Thakral, Aman Verma and Roopal Tyagi. The "Double Trouble" edition of "Bigg Boss", which started in October last year, came to an end with a double dose of entertainment. The grand finale had a mix of foot-tapping and eye-catching performances by all the four finalists, who received personalised makeovers from celebrity stylist Hakim Alim. Katrina came to promote her forthcoming film "Fitoor" along with co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor. An Indian version of international series "Celebrity Big Brother", "Bigg Boss Nau" saw celebrity contestants locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, sans any luxury they are used to. The ninth edition was no less exciting than the previous seasons with its share of controversies, fights and brickbats. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will soon be making his television debut as the host of "Khatron Ke Khiladi - Kabhi Peeda Kabhi Keeda", shared a glimpse of the forthcoming stunt-based reality show. The four finalists also had a face-off against four of "Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" contestants -- Sana Saeed, Sidharth Shukla, Raghav Juyal and Mahii Vij. Apart from that, "Comedy Night Bachao" stars Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh eased the tension of the contestants through their funny gags. Also Mouni Roy and child artist Siddarth Nigam gave a power-packed performance. The biggest high-point of the season was when the two superstars -- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan -- came together and recreated the magic of their film "Karan Arjun". The end of "Bigg Boss Nau" paved the way for Colors new offering "Krishnadasi", which will go on air on Monday.