Bigg Boss Halla Bol: Leaked! Sambhavna Seth�s sex tape!

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Sambhavna Seth is inside the Bigg Boss house again, this time competing to win Bigg Boss Halla Bol. And as you might already know, her second innings inside the house has been full of drama, all thanks to her constant fights with fellow contestant, Dimpy Ganguly. To an extent that Sambhavna became so violent in one of her fights that she even threw her sandal at Dimpy. Farah Khan, the host of the show, also tagged her act as cheap. While Sambhavna is trying to get all the attention from the viewers, let us tell you that a video of her hot song from a C-grade Bhojpuri film, which she was a part of, is doing the rounds on the internet. Yes, Sambhavna is a Bhojpuri actress, but she worked really had hard time to get the fame she has now. Here is a video of a song from one of Sambhavna�s films, where you see a lot of love making between Sambhavna and her co-actor.