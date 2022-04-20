Bigg Boss Halla Bol: Here�s why Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna�s relationship won�t last long!

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna�s romance especially their lip-lock has became a hot topic of discussion in Indian homes. From coffee shops to office water coolers to social media, people are discussing this new love story inside the Bigg Boss house. Upen, who re-entered the house proposed to Karishma and the latter, who always claimed to be involved with Rushabh Choksi, a Mumbai-based restaurateur, accepted Upen�s proposal, much to the surprise of viewers. Ever since then this blooming love-story inside the Bigg Boss house became a talk of the town. In fact, the duo made it to the headlines when the locked lips for the first time after the lights went out. The two are so serious about each other that Upen even went on to put a ring on Tanna�s finger before leaving the house some days back. However, Upen and Karishma�s relationship won�t last long. Well, we aren�t saying that. It�s famous face-reader Pandit Janardhan who told this to Karishma. Yes, just like last year, Pandit Janardhan entered the Bigg Boss house this time around and made some predictions about the future of the finalists (Pritam Singh, Gautam Gulati, Karishma Tanna, Dimpy Mahajan and Ali Quli Mirza) of Bigg Boss Halla Bol. The first to have her face read was Karishma, who asked Panditji if her relationship with Upen last for long as opposed to her affair with Rushabh. However, Pandit ji predicted that Upen and Karishma�s relationship too won�t go for long. Ouch! What are your thoughts? Do you think Pandit Janardhan�s prediction will come out true?