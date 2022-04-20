Bigg Boss Halla Bol winner Gautam Gulati: Puneet Issar was my support in the house!

Gautam Gulati won Bigg Boss Halla Bol last night as the show�s host Farah Khan awarded him the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs and a car. Gautam was naturally ecstatic with his win but he was happier to finally be among his friends and family after having spent some 140 days under Bigg Boss house arrest! His mother presented him the winner�s trophy. After his win when an entertainment portal interviewed him regarding his BB experience, this is what Gautam said, �My biggest achievement is that I stayed away from politics. �Bigg Boss� is a very nice show but certain people make it bad by playing politics. But I felt it could be played in a clean way too. I decided to play it from the heart and I think that�s what viewers could see.� He sure tried to play the cleanest of them all! But it was rough ride for the Diya Aur Bati Hum actor in there. About when the going got tough for him, Gauti said, �Days were not easy. When people turned against me it did get difficult. But I knew I had to take a stand for myself. I am glad I stood firm. Puneet ji was my support in the house. We connected and I knew he was a lovely man. Though sometimes he used bad words but he never meant bad. He was straightforward like me. So, we bonded. He was always there with me.� We wish Gautam all the love and success in life and hope to see more of this charismatic actor on telly