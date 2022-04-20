Bigg Boss fans divided over who rules Twitter

Mumbai: Twitter fans of TV reality show "Bigg Boss 13" are clearly divided as to who among the contestants is ruling the social media site.

The #RajaOfTwitter trended on Thursday with 7,354 tweets.

Although actor Akshit Sukhija, who plays the lead on the Colors show "Shubhaarambh", is not a housemate on "Bigg Boss 13", he had appeared as a guest on the reality show over the weekend. His interaction with show host, superstar Salman Khan, became an instant hit and fans started rooting fhor him.

#RajaOfTwitter started trending after Colors posted a picture and wrote on @ColorsTV: "Humara #RajaOfTwitter! @akshit_sukhija", promoting Sukhija who is playing Raja in "Shubhaarambh".

One fan immediately disagreed: "Hamara #RajaOfTwitter is only #AsimRiaz, who was seen as an underdog among the all-celebrity contestant.

"Stay strong Sana. #ShehnaazGill," wrote another Twitter user.

Another fan rooted for Sidharth Shukla: "Twinkle ki jaan Shuklaji."

One user posted: "Abey chal rangu. Hamara raja @sidharth_shukla hai."

"#RajaOfTwitter #SidharthShukla," commented another.

One fan with a funny take: "You put a good question today. But even then you have begun drama. #RajaOfTwitter is one and only #SidharthShukla."

One fan pointed out: "He is a fan of Sidharth... he himself had said so. Hamara #RajaOfTwitter #SidharthShukla hai."

One fan posted a clipping of a movie along with a caption: "Who are these people? From where do they come?"

