Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan in 'Grand Masti' sequel

New Delhi: Actress Sana Khan, who was seen in Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho', has been reportedly roped in for the sequel of the sex comedy 'Grand Masti'. Sana shot to stardom after her stint in the controversial show 'Bigg Boss'. A leading daily reported that she may be seen in Indra Kumar's 'Great Grand Masti' and she is soon to join the shoot of the movie which has recently gone on floors. "Grand Masti' was a massive hit, especially with the youth due to its adult humour and over the top content. Sana who has been a part of many Tamil and Kannada ventures will surely add glam quotient to the film.