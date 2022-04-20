Bigg Boss 14: Reality Show or Reality Soap?

Mumbai: The title track Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain of the superhit Ekta Kapoor show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, would seem apt for Bigg Boss 14 at this point of time. The show is increasing resembling a K-soap rather than what it actually is supposed to be — a controversial reality show.

This season's Bigg Boss, with inadvertent hilarity, seems to be hawaking little more than saas-bahu formulae. There is fullfledged melodrama going on, among the housemate couples. Too many re-entries have started giving the hangover of 'punarjanam' (rebirths). Arshi Khan could be the 'vamp' of the house. Every excuse for tension in the house has started to look like a soap formula, and many of the housemates seem like they are trying to play saas-bahu roles.

Consider Jasmin Bhasin. The Tv actress is in Chhoti Bahu mode — from shedding tears over smallest of reasons to standing up in all Bigg Boss matters even if it doesn't concern her. Jasmin's reaction when her best friend (or beau?) enters or leaves the show could remind you of Tulsi Virani when her husband Mihir died and came back.

Jasmin, like Tulsi, was hoping for a return of her own Mihir — Aly Goni — and guess what, he is back!

Then there is Rubina Dilaik, the "adarsh bahu" and "pativrata patni" of Abhinav Shukla. Fancy her as the Badi Bahu in the Bigg Boss house. From observing karva chauth fast to fighting the "woh" (Kavita Kaushik) in a "pati, patni aur woh" equation, Rubina has done it all.

No television serial is complete without a vamp and loud behaviour and, no prizes for guessing, Arshi Khan wins the role of vamp in the house hands down. She ticks the necessary boxes — plotting, scheming, donning loud make-up, provocating.

She was seen harassing fellow contestant Vikas Gupta. When the latter got tired of her "vamp-ish" behaviour, he retaliated, only to be shown the "exit" door.

Like daily soaps, the one who tries outing the negative character is the one who suffers.

Bigg Boss 14 had its quirky "Rasode main kaun tha" moment, too.

From "Paranthe kachhe hain" to "Chawal bhi kachhe rehte hain" and "Dahi extra hai toh kadi banaa lete hain", there have been "Rasoda" (kitchen) moments in the house.

The romance in the house has not been strong this season, amid all the chaos, but we have seen flashes. Love bloomed (or at least there was the pretence) between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

Then there are the housemates in regular serials who try to sprinkle the saas-bahu drama with a little humour. In this house, that label can be given to Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan. They look funny, talk funny, so what if they are rarely funny.

Also, how can one forget the fights? Daily soaps cannot run without fights, arguments and drama, and Bigg Boss 14 has been all about these, of course not in the expected doses.

From Rubina's clash with Kavita and Rahul Vaidya to Eijaz Khan and rest of the house, the housemates are always at loggerheads with each other as expected. The drama over fights this season, however, has been low and often cliched.

And then there are the gazillion housemates! Ever since the show started in October, the show has seen more of "check ins" than "check outs". If we sit down and count as to how many people are still in the house after two months since the show began, the number would be in direct competition with the cast of a daily soap.

Currently there are housemates Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahjan, Nikki Tamboli and Kashmira Shah.

Even as Vikas Gupta walked out, Rahul Vaidya is all set to re-enter.

Bigg Boss 14 sure looks like a 'reality soap' than a reality show.





–IANS