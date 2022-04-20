Bigg Boss 14: Mastermind Vikas Gupta has His Game Mode On and He is Turning Game at His Will

New Delhi: Known for his manipulative mind, Vikas Gupta is back on the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss as a challenger and has already started completing challenges given to him with cunning precision.

Before he entered the house, show host Salman Khan gave Vikas five challenges. Completing these challenges will give him "super powers" in the form of two "Joker" cards.

The challenges include Vikas instigating a fight between the TV couple housemates Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, in a way they fight in front of all the other housemates.

Also, Vikas was challenged to finish off a week's ration in three days and get Rubina to support any other housemate who enters into an argument with Abhinav. He was also challenged to keep the housemates awake continuously for four days. The last challenge was to get the housemates to tell Rahul Vaidya that they have a problem with his singing. Since Rahul walked out of the show, the fifth challenge has been cancelled out.

Vikas has his game mode on as he has already completed two challenges.

He was seen waking up the entire house over two continuous nights. He was first seen teaming up with Kashmira Shah, without her knowledge. The two pretended that they were having a high-pitched argument.

Vikas then used Rahul Mahajan's "Ek Din Ka Raja" task as a shield to complete the task. He went over to the housemates at midnight and woke them up, asking each one of them if they were happy with Rahul's task.

For the challenge to exhaust the house rations, Vikas was seen cooking extravagant meals and using up all the ingredients. He was seen cutting watermelons and using up the lemons. Later he used up the milk to make rabri, with extra sugar.

He has almost two more days to complete the other tasks. His fans are confident that Vikas will complete all the challenges with aplomb.

—PTI