Bigg Boss 14: Jacqueline, Raveena at Salman's B'day bash

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on December 27 but celebrations have already begun. The actor celebrated the occasion on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Salman is joined by Bollywood names such as Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the celebrations.

From dance performances, games, to a party -- the guests will make Salman's birthday extremely special.

Some crazy dance moves and grooves by the king of style Dharmesh will elevate the oomph factor in the celebration. To add to the surprises, Shehnaaz will join Salman to recreate her iconic "Twada KuttaTommy" viral meme.

Shehnaaz will also counsel the current contestants. Raveena and Jacqueline have surprises in store for fans.

—IANS