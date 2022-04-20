Big drop in Covid cases in Agra

Agra: After a continued surge for 17 days in August, the number of Covid-19 cases saw a drop in the Taj city.

From the daily average of around 30 the number of cases fell to 14 in the past 24 hours, officials said even as sample testing went up. So far 83,844 samples have been tested in the district.

However, it was too early to come to any conclusion about the trend witnessed on Tuesday, a district hospital doctor said.

The medical infrastructure in the city has been streamlined and adequate supply of medicines and equipment has been ensured. Private hospitals too have opened separate wards for treatment of Covid-19 patients, health officials said.

District Magistrate P. N.Singh said the total number of cases now was 2,367, with 104 deaths. The number of recoveries is 1,949 and active cases 316.

With restaurants and gyms now open, people are venturing out and most are observing the guidelines. "The scare and hesitation is still there, it will take a little time for conditions to normalise," said Shishir Bhagat running a popular food outlet.

The district authorities have clarified that no decision has been taken regarding reopening of monuments. The overall conditions would be studied and preventive measures taken before any such decision is taken, an official said.

Regarding reopening of schools, district administration said it would wait for the state government directives.