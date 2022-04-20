Big Celebration On Birth Anniversary Of Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Mathura: Many big personalities of Uttar Pradesh and the country may join birth anniversary celebrations of late Deen Dayal Upadhyay at his birthplace Nagla Chandrabhan. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders, chief of UP government and his ministers and other RSS officials likely to join seven-day celebrations of birth anniversary. Pt Upadhyay memorial committee convenor Banke Bihari Maheshwari said here today big celebration happens at Nagla Chandrabhan from September 18 to 25. Mr Maheshwari said RSS all India chief promoter Suresh Chandra will be chief guest of first day celebration of celebrations on September 18. He said on next say in a public gathering main speakers will be Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special guest will be MP Hema Malini, UP ministers Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhari and Sruikant Sharma. He said on September 20 general awareness competitions and cultural programme are scheduled and on September 21 UP cabinet minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi will be chief guest for women music programmes. On September 22, he said Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh and UP minister Surya Pratap Shahi will be chief guest for cultural programmes. He said that cow related competitions are scheduled on September 23 and minister S P Baghel will be chief guest for day. Fair committee general secretary Dr Kamal Kaushik said on September 24 cultural programmes while on September 25 free eye check up camps will be organised. UNI



