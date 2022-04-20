Big B wishes Abhishek, Aishwarya on 9th wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wished his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai on their ninth wedding anniversary and called the occasion a day of "joy and happiness". The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007 in a lavish ceremony here. They welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. "As tomorrow dawns, the wedding bells ring of 9 years of togetherness, for Aishwarya and Abhishek.. a day filled with the joy and happiness that not just conforms to the two that bind themselves in matrimony but for us elders too.. a coming together of families, of affection and oneness," Bachchan, 73, wrote on his blog last night. "This bond remains with us throughout.. it then flourishes into the next generation that comes along and the next and the next and the next. Life is perpetual.. it is on going and infinite.. as must life be," he added.