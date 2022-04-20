Big B wants script writers to get credit for hard work

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently spotted in India's showbiz capital Mumbai to launch the DVD of his critically and commercial successful movie 'Piku' along with his co-star Irrfan Khan and helmer Shoojit Sircar. When asked about whether the script writers inBollywood were better earlier as compared to today, the 72-year-old actor said, "There is nothing like that. Some very good movies have been released lately. There is a possibility that people who work with them must be knowing better about the same." The 'Paa' star continued that all he wants to convey is that even script writers should get their credit for their work in a movie because a film cannot be formulated without them. The DVD of the movie will also feature few deleted scenes and the behind-the-scenes footage. ' Piku' was released on May 8, 2015 to wide critical acclaim. ANI