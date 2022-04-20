Big B Sweating It Out For New Film

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who seems quite fit and agile at 72, is pumping some extra iron in the gym these days. He says it has nothing to do with "medical" needs, but for his desire of a "refined body" which would assist him in one of his "future film projects". "The work out goes well. The difference shall hopefully be of notice by another 3 months. That is one hellava' long time to wait for body development...," Big B wrote on his blog. "Many seek reason or query me about this sudden gym routine and why it should be wrote about today... well... all these days! The reason is not as complicated as many would have me imagine. They imagine that something is wrong and is now under medical treatment. No wrong! "Nothing medical at all. It's just that I wish to have some semblance of a refined body and one that shall be of some assistance to me during one of my future film projects," he added. The actor, who was last seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's "Piku", presumed curious minds will ask him "what the next film production is", and "I shall be happy to state that it is still a question mark! So there!!!"