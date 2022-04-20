Big B shares his version of bikini pic, calls it 'bhara hua kini'

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating 37 years of his film 'Mahaan,' shared his version of a bikini picture- from the sets of the 1983 film.

In an Instagram post put out late on Tuesday, the legendary actor revealed he was advised to post bikini photos to clock the "big numbers" on the photo-sharing app.

And the 77-year-old thought of an alternative option- posting a throwback photo in which he is wearing a striped vest and shorts, or in his own words, "Bhara hua kini".

"Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta , unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said " because you can't put up a pic in a bikini " !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it's more 'bhara hua kini' .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!," the actor wrote in the post, with the photo from the making of the film.

















Within hours of being shared, the post has received more than six lakh likes and a flood of comments.

"Nice legs !!! Just kidding !! Stay blessed sir !!!," wrote a fan.

Amitabh Bachchan played a triple role in star-studded 'Mahaan' along with Waheeda Rehman, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Ashok Kumar, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani and Shakti Kapoor.

One of the film's songs - 'Pyaar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli' - was among the chartbusters and remains foot-tapping even today. (ANI)