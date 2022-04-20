Big B remembers 'cheerful' Deven Verma as 'Besharam' clocks 39

Mumbai:�As Deven Verma's directorial debut "Besharam" completes 39 years today, its lead actor Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the funnyman, saying his laugh and positivity was infectious. Verma also starred in the 1978 thriller. The actor-filmmaker was best known for his roles in "Angoor" and "Chori Mera Kaam". Talking about Verma, Bachchan wrote on his blog, "Deven Verma... a fine colleague a wonderful human and a delightful company. His mode of our greeting would always be with a standard that we had established. 'This floor is made of cement concrete!', as we sank in the floor pretending that it was giving in. "It was a laugh, a way of his life filled with never a moment of grief or sadness or trial or tribulation. It was infectious, it was all embracing and ever fun. It was a quality that one noticed with great rarity, it percolated about," the "Wazir" actor added. Bachchan also shared that the "Angoor" actor was a favourite of late filmmakers Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Yash Chopra. "He was a favourite of Hrishi da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) and of Yash ji (Yash Chopra). They rarely thought of a film without him and we would love the great joy of knowing that he was there... ever."