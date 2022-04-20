Big B recalls Xmas midnight mass in Kolkata church

kolkata: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Christmas recalled celebrating the festival in Kolkata during the shoot of his 2016 film Te3n.

"Memories go back to the mid night mass that we attended in Kolkata at the Church where in time we shot TeeN .. the sanctity, the silent observation of the purity of the occasion has remained all along .. as does the sacredness of all the other religious celebrations," Big B wrote in a blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan loves Kolkata's Christmas and has expressed as much on social media time and again.

Last year, too, on Christmas the veteran actor had spoken about celebrating the festival in the City of Joy.

The actor has a busy year ahead, with a big line-up of films coming up. He will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and also in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund". In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Big B's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn. His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

