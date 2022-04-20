Big B posts throwback picture with mother, brother

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared an old picture remembering his late mother Teji Bachchan.

Teji Bachchan, wife of late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, passed away on December 21, 2007, after prolonged illness. She was 93.

Big B posted a monochrome picture from his younger days on Instagram. The image features Amitabh, his mother Teji and brother Ajitabh.

"That very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma , younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt," he wrote alongside the caption.

Big B had also penned an emotional note on his mother's death anniversary on Monday.

"The misery of departure is such an incessant grief .. it leaves one silenced and filled with a void that one feels shall never ever be filled... the pain of the ones that are left behind to grieve is uncontrollable... and most difficult to perceive," he had written on his official blog.

"(It) is the remembrance of the departure of Ma... Maa ji... she left us... the most beautiful Mother in the world... they all are, the most beautiful... that is why they are Ma," he added.

