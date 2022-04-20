Big B gave me immense love: Tochi Raina

Mumbai: Singer Tochi Raina feels extremely grateful to get an opportunity to lend his voice to the songs in the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Gulabo Sitabo".

"It's been a surreal experience to work on 'Gulabo Sitabo'. I am a very philosophical person and I am glad that I was able to give a philosophical touch to the songs 'Madari Ka Bandar' and 'Do Din Ka Ye Mela'.

"I am really thankful to (Gulabo Sitabo's director) Shoojit Sircar . When he listened to my rough cut he immediately said okay and did not put any demand. Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan sir, I met him twice while working on the film. He gave me immense love," Tochi told IANS.

Tochi is best known for hit songs like "Kabira maan ja", "Iktara" and "Gal mitthi mitthi bol". But his favourite is "Saibo" in the film "Shor In the City".

"I have sung many songs in my career but 'Saibo' is very close to my heart as I worked on it after my mom's death. It was like a tribute to her. Even I used my mother's name in the song."

Tochi, who has come a long way, recalled his early days of struggle: "I have come a long way. I remember when I came to Mumbai in 2003, I slept on Aksa Beach for almost 20 days. (I) struggled for work, met a lot of people. Finally in 2008, I got major break in "A Wednesday" with the song "Bulleshah", Since then I have never looked back," he shared.

Source: IANS