Big B composes poem on coronavirus

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has posted a video to share his views on coronavirus, with a dash of poetry.

The video starts with Big B addressing the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. He then recites a poem he penned. The gist of the poem pertains to the precautionary measures that people should take in the wake of the outbreak.

In the video, Big B is seen giving basic advice on prevention, including washing hands and staying safe.

"Concerned about the COVID-19. Just doodled some lines in verse. Please stay safe," wrote the actor.

—IANS