Big B, Alia win top honours at Star Screen awards

Mumbai: (PTI) Courtroom drama "Pink" swept the Star Screen Awards here with megastar Amitabh Bachchan bagging the best actor award for the film while actress Alia Bhatt picked up the best actress for her performance in controversy-ridden drug-themed crime thriller "Udta Punjab".





Produced by Shoojit Sircar and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, "Pink" won four awards and was adjudged the best film.





Ram Madhvani got the best director Award for "Neerja". The Sonam Kapoor-starrer also got the best story screenplay award for Saiwyn Quadras.





Rishi Kapoor was honoured as the best supporting actor for "Kapoor And Sons" while Shabana Azmi bagged the Best Supporting actress award for "Neerja".





Varun Dhawan got best actor in a comic role award for "Dishoom".





In the music category Karan Johar's directorial venture "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" won the maximum awards including the best lyricist award to Amitabh Bhattacharya, best music award for Pritam and Best Playback Singer (male) to Amit Mishra for his rendition of hit song "Bulleya".





The best playback singer (Female) was won by Palak Muchhal for "Kaun Tujhe" from "MS Dhoni – The Untold Story".





Actress Disha Patani was given the best newcomer (female) award for "MS Dhoni – The Untold Story" and the best newcomer (Male) award was shared by Jim Sarbh for "Neerja" and Harshvardhan Kapoor for "Mirzya".





The most promising director award was given to Tinu Suresh Desai for Akshay Kumar-starrer "Rustom".

Best cinematography award was given to Anay Goswamy for "Fitoor". Aditya Bannerji got best editing award for "Pink". Best action award went to Jai Singh Nijjar for "Shivaay" while Ritesh Shah was awarded with best dialogue award for "Pink".





Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer hit song "Kala Chashma" from the film "Baar Baar Dekho" got the best choreography for Bosco Caesar.





The best child artiste award was given to Riya Shukla for "Nil Battey Sannata".





Among the other awards, Alia also won Star Plus Ki Nayi Soch Award; Deepika Padukone was given Style Icon award and the Lifetime Achievement Award was handed over to yesteryear Bollywood diva Rekha.





PTI

