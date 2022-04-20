Big B, Akshay, Hrithik take part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative

Mumbai: From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Hema Malini, a slew of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all those who are working round the clock to eradicate COVID-19 from India.

Akshay along with his neighbour Hrithik came out of their sea-facing houses to clap for the unsung heroes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he posted a video in which Akshay, Hrithik and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are seen banging plates.

"5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work?? #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona," Akshay tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan too paid respect to the people who continue working in important sectors such as health services.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B along with his son Abhishek Bachchan , daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya can be seen taking out a moment to ring a bell and clap for the people involved in fighting against coronavirus.

Big B called Janata Curfew "an unbelievable success".

"India has created HISTORY .. !! #JanataCurfew an unbelievable success .. and at 5 pm .. the entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS !I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN

JAI HIND Flag of India," Amitabh tweeted.

Actor Varun Dhawan posted a video on social media in which he is seen clapping along with his father David Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan and mother.

"#JantaCurfew I salute the heroes fighting this virus. Everyone of my generation please look after ur elders . Stay at home House building. We will fight this. Maintain quarantine #SocialDistancingNow," Varun captioned the video.

Sharing a video of him banging a thali at his balcony, veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked "to all those who tirelessly and selflessly helped others in the difficult times".

Veteran actress Hema Malini , who blowed the shankh to salute the heroes, tweeted: "On a lighter note but also fully committed to Janta Curfew as well as the 5 mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to the PM's request."

Source: IANS