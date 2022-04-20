Big action in KGMU as corruption probe ordered against V-C

Lucknow: The prestigious King Georges Medical University (KGMU) here is caught in the throes of controversy after its Vice Chancellor faced corruption probe on PMO's direction, and a doctor was sacked for referring a patient to a private hospital.

The state government set up a three-member committee to investigate allegations of corruption against the KGMU Vice Chancellor, Professor M.L.B. Bhatt. The action against the VC, according to the official spokesman, was taken on the directives of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO.

The committee set up to probe the corruption charges is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and includes Director General Medical Education (DGME) K. K. Gupta and Directorate of Medical Education (DGME) Finance Director Kripa Shanker Pandey. The committee has been asked to submit its report in 15 working days.

The PMO has directed the state government to verify the allegations levelled by one Vishal Kumar Singh, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, who in his complaint lodged in December 2019, alleged that the KGMU's radiotherapy department purchased cancer drugs using Prime Minister and Chief Minister relief funds through local purchase at higher rates even though the same drugs were available at the central drug store of the KGMU at cheaper rates.

The anomalies took place when Prof Bhatt was head of the radiotherapy department and continues till date, the complainant claimed.

Senior officials said that the committee will also look into other complaints of corruption against the KGMU VC filed over the past few months.

Registrar Ashutosh Dwivedi said the university has been informed by the government about the probe. "We will cooperate with the fact-finding committee," he said.

The KGMU VC, however, was not available for comments.

In another case, a resident doctor of the KGMU, was sacked on Saturday and matter was referred to the police. He reportedly persuaded attendants of critically ill patients in the neuro-surgery department to shift to a private hospital since equipment was not available at the KGMU.

The matter came to light when the attendants reacted against him. When confronted by other doctors, the accused, working as a non-post-graduate resident, said he was from the department of anesthesia, and tried to escape from there.

Prof R.A.S. Kushwaha, chief proctor of the KGMU said: "The resident doctor was terminated and police were informed about his actions. The order for termination will be issued on Monday."

The patients at King George's Medical University are only referred to other hospitals in case beds are not available and then too they are referred only to the government hospitals and not to any private ones.

If the attendants want to take away the patient after admission, they fill a LAMA (leave against medical advice) form, stating they wish to take their patient on their own. Referring patient to a private hospital is an offence for the doctors working here.

–IANS