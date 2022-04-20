Bieber, Gomez split over engagement ring debacle?

Los Angeles: Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who split in October 2014, reportedly tried to revive their relationship by giving it one last chance in December, when they checked out engagement rings at a jewellery shop here. A source told Life & Style magazine that a bystander at the store asked Bieber and Gomez if they would marry one day. Gomez said: "I hope so!'", but behind her back, Bieber was "mouthing the word 'No' and he motioned with his hand to his throat like a 'cut it out' sign, while shaking his head", the source explained, reports hollywoodlife.com. After her breakup from the �Baby" hitmaker, Gomez started dating DJ Zedd. "She thinks Zedd is marriage material and perfect dad material. They've talked about kids and both of them want a big family. Selena says wherever they go, babies and little kids always gravitate towards Zedd because he's so silly and fun to be around. Plus, she says he's super patient," said another source. IANS