    Bidhuri remarks: Opposition leaders write to Speaker Om Birla to refer matter to privileges panel

    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, four opposition leaders from the Congress, NCP, TMC, and DMK wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to complain about BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of foul language against BSP member Danish Ali in the House.

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress Party, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Communist Party, Kanimozhi of the Democratic Malayalam Congress, and Aparupa Poddar of the Trinamool Congress all wrote letters to the speaker expressing their dismay at what happened to Ali and calling for action to be done against Bidhuri.

    On Thursday night, during a discussion in Lok Sabha about the achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Bidhuri made some offensive comments directed towards Ali.—Inputs from Agencies

