    Bidhuri remarks row: Ali calls it 'hate speech', says could quit House if action not taken; Oppn rallies behind BSP MP

    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties rallied behind BSP's Danish Ali after he demanded the matter be referred to the privileges committee and threatened to resign from the House if action wasn't taken over derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha.

    The BJP filed a show cause notice to Bidhuri on Thursday for his use of derogatory remarks against Ali in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the achievement of the Chandrayaan mission.

    Several opposition parties have called for Bidhuri to be suspended from the Lok Sabha, and in response, Speaker Om Birla has taken "serious note" of Bidhuri's remarks and warned him of "strict action" if he repeats them.—Inputs from Agencies

