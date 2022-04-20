Biden to visit Wisconsin in 1st official domestic trip: Report

Washington: In his first official domestic trip since taking office last month, US President Joe Biden is slated to travel to the state of Wisconsin on February 16, the media reported.

Although the administration has offered no other details of Biden's trip, CNN said that the President will attend a town hall organised by the news network in Milwaukee on February 16.

According to a CNN spokesperson, the town hall will air live from the Pabst Theater and moderated by anchor Anderson Cooper.

This will be Biden's first trip to the 'Badger State' since October 2020 when he has addressed a campaign event in Milwaukee.

In the presidential election held on November 3, 2020, Biden won in Wisconson by garnering 49.45 per cent of the votes, while his predecessor Donald Trump received 48.82 per cent of the ballots.

Since assuming presidency on January 20, Biden has been spending most of his time at the White House in the wake of the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country, according to a report by The Hill news website.

From the White House, the President has been "delivering speeches on his Covid-19 relief plan and other policy priorities, signed executive actions and held meetings", The Hill report added.

Last week, he embarked on his first trip aboard the Air Force One to his home state Delaware.

—IANS