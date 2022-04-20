Biden to accept presidential nomination at scaled-back convention

Washington: Former US Vice President Joe Biden is slated to accept the Democratic Party''s presidential nomination at a scaled-back convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) said.

"Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation," Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said on Wednesday.

Biden''s campaign manager Jen O''Malley Dillon said the former Vice President would "proudly accept" the party''s nomination at the scaled-back convention, Xinhua news agency quoted a report in The Hill news website as saying.

The DNCC also said a "process is being developed" to ensure all delegates can cast their votes on matters, including the presidential nomination, remotely during the convention.

The convention will be moved from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee for the four nights of programming between on August 17-20, said the report.

This year''s convention will also eliminate large-scale events attended by thousands of people, including welcome receptions for media and delegates as well as an event for volunteers, it added.

The DNCC said epidemiologist and infectious disease experts W. Ian Lipking and Larry Brilliant will help advise the committee on efforts to protect the health and safety of convention staff, attendees and Wisconsin residents.

"Everything is on the line this November, which is why we must find creative and forward-looking ways to organize, mobilize, and unite our party around our shared values at the convention so that we can launch Joe Biden to victory this fall," The Hill news report quoted Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention, as saying.

Earlier this month the Republican National Committee (RNC) said it would be moving its convention to Jacksonville, Florida, from its originally planned location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

--IANS