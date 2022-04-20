Biden tests negative for Covid-19 again

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time since US President Donald Trump's October 2 announcement that he and the First Lady were infected with the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden's election campaign said that he was administered a PCR test, which came back negative, reports The Hill news website.

Just hours after Trump's announcement, Kevin O'Connor, the former Vice President's primary care physician, had said that Biden and his wife Jill had undergone PCR testing "Covid-19 was not detected".

Biden has continued Biden with his campaign, appearing in Michigan on October 2.

His campaign has halted negative ads while Trump is battling the virus.

The rivals are slated to appear in two more debates, one on October 15 and another on October 22.

But it remained unclear if they would proceed in the wake of Trump's health condition.

—IANS