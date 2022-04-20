Biden should consider Doha agreement: Taliban

Kabul: The Taliban has said US President-elect Joe Biden should respect the Doha Agreement because it was not made with a single person but with the American government, the media reported on Monday.

A spokesman for the Taliban told the media that when the new US administration comes in power, it will need to acclaim the agreement, reports Khaama Press.

Taliban hopes that the Biden administration will abide by the Doha Peace protocols, the spokesman said.

In a historic move, the Taliban signed the peace deal with the US on February 29, under which the militant group will not attack American forces inside Afghanistan.

The agreement also requires the withdrawal of American troops within 14 months since the intimation of peace process.

Taliban negotiation members reached an agreement with the US government before the November 3 American presidential elections.

Meanwhile, some political analysts believe that Biden's policy towards Afghanistan will be tough, the Khaama Press report said.

Intra-Afghan talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha have also stalled, as dozens of innocent Afghans being killed and wounded every day in the wake of the war.

— IANS