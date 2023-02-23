Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Washington: This past Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden revealed that the United States is nominating Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank. Biden said that the Indian-American business executive is "uniquely suited" to lead the global organisation at "this vital time in history." If the World Bank's Board of Directors approves Banga's nomination, he will make history as the first Indian American and Sikh American to lead the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.

At the age of 63, Banga has risen to the position of Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Formerly he served as President and CEO of Mastercard, where he oversaw the company's strategic, technological, and cultural transformation. In 2016, he received the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour.

"Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," President Biden said in a statement.—Inputs from Agencies