Biden leads Trump by 8 pts nationally

Washington: With just three days left for the November 3 US presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was in the lead against President Donald Trump by eight points nationally, according to a new polls.

The Fox News poll released on Friday revealed that 52 per cent of likely voters backed the former Vice President, while Trump had the backing of 44 per cent, The Hill news website reported..

Two per cent of those surveyed say they would back a third-party candidate, while another 2 per cent remained undecided.

The Fox News poll comes as other surveys have showed Biden leading the President both nationally and in key swing states.

A CNN poll released on Wednesday showed that Biden currently had the backing of 54 per cent of the registered voters, while 42 per cent supported the President. The Hill news website reported.

In the RealClear Politics polling average, the former Vice President was currently leading Trump in a 51.4 per cent to 43.5 per cent vote.

The latest Quinnipiac University poll national released on October 23 showed Biden with a 10-point advantage.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on October 21, Biden was in the lead with support from 49 per cent of registered voters, while Trump had the backing of 45 per cent.

