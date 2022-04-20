Biden leads Trump by 7 points nationwide

Washington: A new poll has revealed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was currently leading US President Donald Trump by seven points nationwide, with just 18 days remaining for the November 3 election.

According to the new national Hill-HarrisX poll released on Thursday, 47 per cent of registered voters have said that they would cast their ballots for Biden if the election was held today, a 2-point spike from an October 3-6 survey, while 40 per cent said they would vote for Trump.

Three per cent of the voters said they would prefer someone else as their candidate for President and another 3 per cent do not plan to vote.

Seven per cent of the surveyed remains unsure.

The former Vice President was also leading Trump among independents, at 40 per cent versus 32 per cent.

